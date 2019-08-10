Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Cabot-Wellington Decreased Its Position; Abner Herrman & Brock Has Increased Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Value Rose

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 9,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 140,937 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 131,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 5.42M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Oil & Gas Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “An Investor’s Guide to Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.69 million for 14.01 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $173,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 97,859 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 2.18M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 188,298 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Ltd Company holds 0% or 16,389 shares. New York-based Sir Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.39% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc reported 99,869 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 23,009 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 2.65M shares. King Luther Capital has 1.03% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Axa has 140,202 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Co invested in 20,715 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cornerstone Inc owns 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 554 shares. 7.88 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bankshares & Tru invested in 0.76% or 106,787 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca has 3.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 13,180 shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 21,507 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut reported 38,415 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc invested in 0.39% or 55,256 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.66M shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First City Cap invested 0.56% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 2,734 shares. Pictet North America holds 0.2% or 11,050 shares in its portfolio. 213,300 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Oakworth Cap owns 8,851 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.