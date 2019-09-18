Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Both Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 116 4.50 N/A 4.00 30.45 Aehr Test Systems 2 1.50 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Aehr Test Systems’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Aehr Test Systems’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 7.9% Aehr Test Systems 0.00% -9.6% -5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aehr Test Systems has a 0.58 beta which is 42.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation are 3.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Aehr Test Systems’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aehr Test Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Aehr Test Systems.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is $149, with potential upside of 4.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Aehr Test Systems are owned by institutional investors at 98.15% and 27.4% respectively. 0.9% are Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Aehr Test Systems’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Microelectronics Corporation -0.97% 6.95% -2.08% 19.36% 2.89% 27.58% Aehr Test Systems -12.08% -18.13% -19.14% 7.38% -43.04% -7.09%

For the past year Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has 27.58% stronger performance while Aehr Test Systems has -7.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Aehr Test Systems.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. The company also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.