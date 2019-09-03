Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) Comparison side by side

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 114 3.83 N/A 4.00 30.45 Intermolecular Inc. 1 2.30 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Intermolecular Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 7.9% Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.41 beta indicates that Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is 41.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Intermolecular Inc. has a 0.93 beta which is 7.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, Intermolecular Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Intermolecular Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Intermolecular Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Intermolecular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a consensus target price of $148, and a 19.60% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Intermolecular Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.15% and 72.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.13% of Intermolecular Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Microelectronics Corporation -0.97% 6.95% -2.08% 19.36% 2.89% 27.58% Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85%

For the past year Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has stronger performance than Intermolecular Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cabot Microelectronics Corporation beats Intermolecular Inc.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.