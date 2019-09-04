Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Stock Price Declined While Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.06 Million; Bard Associates Raised Tecogen New (TGEN) Position by $486,225

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 27,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 195,833 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93 million, down from 223,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 69,938 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.026 during the last trading session, reaching $2.731. About 1,400 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has declined 4.65% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Tecogen Secures Revolving Line of Credit for up to $10 Million; 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOLLOWS MUTUAL AGREEMENT OF PARTIES TO TERMINATE JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN COMPANY AND TEDOM; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and Inverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Gre; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT)

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,637 shares to 799,519 shares, valued at $94.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc invested in 4.27 million shares. Prudential invested in 0.01% or 61,905 shares. Sei Invests has 57,506 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited stated it has 14,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 29,722 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 86,862 shares. Glenmede Na reported 6,448 shares stake. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 8,167 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 5,747 shares. Amg Natl Tru Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 3,882 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,762 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,338 shares. Huntington Bank stated it has 169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.02% or 17,131 shares. 44,667 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $44.43 million for 20.59 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

