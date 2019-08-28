Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Holding Has Boosted by Copeland Capital Management Llc; Dean Capital Management Lifted Holding in Greenbrier Companies (GBX) as Share Price Declined

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 19,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 193,753 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69 million, up from 173,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.67. About 10,091 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 30,915 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 19,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Greenbrier Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 7,128 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500.

