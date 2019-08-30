Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Holder Riverbridge Partners Has Cut Position by $3.06 Million; Aflac (AFL) Shareholder Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $5.21 Million as Shares Rose

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 59.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 104,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 70,200 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 174,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.09 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 04/04/2018 – Aflac Recognized for Social Responsibility

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 27,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 195,833 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93 million, down from 223,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $125.85. About 32,118 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6,315 shares to 221,449 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q2 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Names Gerardo Monroy as SVP, Aflac US Innovation Strategy and Execution – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $791.87 million for 11.58 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 629 shares to 20,135 shares, valued at $23.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.