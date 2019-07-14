Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) Holder Riverbridge Partners Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; P2 Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake in Maximus (MMS) by $8.82 Million as Stock Value Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 189,897 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 16.17% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Rev $612.8M; 24/05/2018 – Maximus: Contract Has Estimated Revenue Range of $250M-$300M Over Five Years; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (CCMP) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 27,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,833 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93 million, down from 223,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 148,120 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com accumulated 444,693 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Stephens Inv Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). State Street Corp holds 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 2.03M shares. Aperio Ltd Com holds 0.05% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 152,711 shares. Regions Corp holds 201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bamco owns 0.22% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 742,005 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Company reported 7,057 shares stake. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 348,137 shares. West Coast Finance Limited reported 101,519 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 295,935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.16% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 12,638 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom & Associates has invested 2.94% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 30,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $470,290 activity.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 16.79% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.37 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $46.50M for 17.63 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8,654 shares to 354,224 shares, valued at $56.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 19,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 47,905 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 26,572 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.02% or 262,716 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 17,400 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Victory Capital reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Sensible Finance Planning Management Limited reported 17,058 shares. 22,175 were reported by Sit Investment Assocs. Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 66,997 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 886,895 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rbf Ltd holds 0.03% or 2,412 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 11,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,805 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co.