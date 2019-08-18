Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Valuation Declined While Shaker Investments Lifted Its Holding; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowered Its Stantec (STN) Position as Share Value Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 52,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 589,397 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 641,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 6,178 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EPS C$0.32; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42; 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Cegertec; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 9,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,043 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.79. About 128,682 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 0.43% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). The Nebraska-based First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.18% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Narwhal Management reported 1.08% stake. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.03% or 7,247 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank Trust has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 3.06 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 1.10M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 203,048 are owned by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Comerica Natl Bank has 29,722 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Invests holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 57,506 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ameriprise Fin, Minnesota-based fund reported 185,441 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6,092 shares to 8,135 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,545 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 320,419 shares to 479,180 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt accumulated 382,602 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 0.03% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company reported 55,042 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Td Asset Mgmt invested in 1.19 million shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 287,680 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Guardian Cap LP reported 1.15 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 1,500 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 300 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 0.04% or 404,854 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 1.79% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Pnc invested in 320 shares. Van Berkom And Associate invested in 1.29M shares.

