Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Stake Has Upped by Phocas Financial Corp; Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) Holder Opus Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.62 Million as Shares Declined

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) by 138.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 35,961 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $395.86B, up from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 227,510 shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 420% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.29. About 1.06 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chem 1Q Adj EPS $2.23; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eastman Chemical Is Cheap: Why Haven’t I Bought More? – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Vs. Eastman Chemical: One Is The Better Fit For You – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman offers second innovative recycling solution to global plastic waste problem – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 5,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 23,086 shares to 215,571 shares, valued at $49.37 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) by 46,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,973 shares, and cut its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS).

