Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Shares Declined While Qs Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.19 Million; As Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Shares Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted by $2.53 Million Its Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 84,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 3.19 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.57M, up from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 165,593 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN)

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 29,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 525 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58,000, down from 29,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 152,910 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 53,163 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $48.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 17,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 767,885 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 377 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 24,262 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 98,600 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 23,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 123,694 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 11,313 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 39,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 600,666 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 46 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 14,722 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 19,900 shares. Amer Int Group Incorporated accumulated 152,002 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) or 8,708 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Corporation has invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Sei Investments Co has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 10,445 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 66,259 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 778,962 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 7,492 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 84,916 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 10,800 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc owns 1,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 569,700 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 866,112 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 309,623 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 7,850 shares to 55,543 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 13,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

