Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Shareholder Shaker Investments Boosted Holding; Bb&T Stake in Nxp (NXPI) Boosted by $1.26 Million

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 9,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,043 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 66,774 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Nxp (NXPI) by 35.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 14,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 55,245 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 40,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Nxp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 1.46M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Picks to Tap Momentum in Semiconductor Space – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Acquire KMG Chemicals – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “June 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 After Market Close on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,785 shares to 45,690 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,590 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 0.02% stake. Pennsylvania holds 47,905 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 8,747 shares. Sit Assoc reported 22,175 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 44,667 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 112 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 22,440 shares. Shaker Ltd Liability Company Oh owns 16,043 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 9,200 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.01% stake. Sensible Financial Planning & Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,058 shares. 3.06 million are owned by Vanguard Group Inc. 193,753 were reported by Copeland Capital Limited Liability. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Look Out For – Nasdaq” published on October 24, 2018, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “NXPI Stock Gets a Pre-Earnings Boost on Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXPI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 16,866 shares to 30,368 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,886 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV).