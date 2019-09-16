Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Market Value Rose, Holder Highland Capital Management LP Trimmed by $648,000 Its Stake

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 51.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 35,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 32,671 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, down from 67,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $140.04. About 51,091 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING CCMP TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN 14:34-14:35; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Repatriate Substantial Amount of Approx. $275M in Overseas Cash and Short-Term Investments

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 29,815 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 38,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 204,481 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 71,394 shares to 149,052 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Na stated it has 5,215 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Eastern Savings Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,181 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited owns 44,431 shares. 53,860 were reported by Swiss National Bank. Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Next Grp Inc accumulated 3,103 shares. Adage Partners Gru Lc owns 498,279 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Css Ltd Company Il holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Asset Management Inc owns 4,557 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Riverhead Capital Management Llc invested in 3,169 shares. Fmr Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 390,710 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 8,701 shares. Charles Schwab accumulated 0.01% or 205,853 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $44.42 million for 22.88 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Supervielle S A by 176,200 shares to 794,356 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

