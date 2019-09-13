Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Market Valuation Declined While Federated Investors Decreased by $8.66 Million Its Stake; Montag & Caldwell Continues to Hold Position in Ross Stores (ROST)

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 99.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 77,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 72 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 78,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 185,947 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q EPS $1.14; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 41.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 127,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 439,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.53 million, up from 311,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 2.14 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 38,476 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adage Capital Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.14% or 498,279 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Thb Asset invested in 0.09% or 5,334 shares. Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Cambridge, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,124 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 22,716 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 11,146 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 2,510 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.98% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 672,850 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 778,962 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 87,392 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $44.92M for 22.72 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 28,001 shares to 105,508 shares, valued at $27.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 10.23 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc reported 2,344 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 5,590 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd has 200,339 shares. 2.96 million are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Court Place Advisors Lc stated it has 64,661 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 8,730 shares. Hm Payson & Com invested in 0.03% or 9,782 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Atlanta Capital L L C invested in 613,917 shares. Cap Intl owns 10.20 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 2,793 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 7,825 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 432,954 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 90,116 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 16,147 shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 46,444 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $63.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,315 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN).