Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Holding Held by Eagle Asset Management Inc; Valueworks Holding in Brunswick (BC) Increased by $1.05 Million

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 91,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 1.13 million shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 24,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 559,505 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.64M, up from 534,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.79. About 128,682 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century stated it has 35,223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eastern Retail Bank holds 18,806 shares. Northern Trust has 382,861 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 185,441 shares. Yorktown And Rech invested 0.07% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Farmers Merchants, a Nebraska-based fund reported 66 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 61,006 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Ls Investment Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 1,784 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Lc owns 14,468 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Pitcairn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation invested in 0.1% or 3,700 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% or 275 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 3,750 shares to 56,505 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 15,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc accumulated 85,350 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 5,815 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 34,536 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 114,156 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 4,839 shares stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 99,276 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 59,091 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 71,585 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 68,846 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 0.05% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Lakewood Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 2.94 million shares. Illinois-based Citadel Limited Co has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Fort LP holds 0.02% or 2,018 shares.

