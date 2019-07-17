Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) EPS Estimated At $1.60; Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report $1.60 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 16.79% from last quarter’s $1.37 EPS. CCMP’s profit would be $46.50 million giving it 17.27 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.55 EPS previously, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s analysts see 3.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 123,971 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Prior Guidance for FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin Was 50%-52%

Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 186 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 172 reduced and sold stakes in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 100.86 million shares, down from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cincinnati Financial Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 142 Increased: 123 New Position: 63.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers. It has a 24.52 P/E ratio. The firm offers CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold Cabot Microelectronics Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana invested in 17,686 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 11,097 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 342,018 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gradient Llc has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shaker Invests Ltd Liability Corporation Oh accumulated 1.24% or 16,043 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 0% or 2,338 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 2,913 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 9,805 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 14,309 were accumulated by Macquarie Ltd. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 29,722 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Co holds 8,411 shares. Teton Advsr accumulated 6,100 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Blackrock holds 4.27 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 After Market Close on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “June 2019 Review and Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 535,124 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

United Fire Group Inc holds 10.23% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation for 320,276 shares. Welch Group Llc owns 329,294 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schulhoff & Co Inc has 2.83% invested in the company for 61,709 shares. The Florida-based Peninsula Asset Management Inc has invested 2.58% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 826,119 shares.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CINF’s profit will be $112.63 million for 39.37 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 12% Return On Equity, Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Cincinnati Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KIE, AIG, RNR, CINF: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30,003 activity.