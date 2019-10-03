Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Analysts See $1.53 EPS; EMBLEM WARRANT EXPIRING 11/21/2020 (EMMOF) Shorts Down By 12.5%

Analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report $1.53 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.38% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. CCMP’s profit would be $44.43M giving it 22.14 P/E if the $1.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.59 EPS previously, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s analysts see -3.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 177,914 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Expects FY18 GAAP Gross Profit Margin 51%-53%; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The company has market cap of $3.93 billion. The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers. It has a 35.48 P/E ratio. The firm offers CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Among 2 analysts covering Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cabot Microelectronics has $15000 highest and $14800 lowest target. $149’s average target is 9.98% above currents $135.48 stock price. Cabot Microelectronics had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12.