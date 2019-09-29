Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Analysts See $1.53 EPS; CENTERRA GOLD COMMON SHARES CANADA (CAGDF) SI Decreased By 0.86%

CENTERRA GOLD INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had a decrease of 0.86% in short interest. CAGDF’s SI was 700,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.86% from 706,600 shares previously. With 133,800 avg volume, 5 days are for CENTERRA GOLD INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)’s short sellers to cover CAGDF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 34,630 shares traded. Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report $1.53 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.38% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. CCMP’s profit would be $44.43 million giving it 22.60 P/E if the $1.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.59 EPS previously, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s analysts see -3.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.34. About 227,510 shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Doubles Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Intention to Distribute at Least 50 Percent of; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 08/03/2018 – CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 05/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 on April 26; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7

More notable recent Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Victoria Gold Starts To Deliver – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold’s Summer Rally Includes Centerra Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centerra Gold: Attractive Price For High Value – Seeking Alpha” on February 03, 2018. More interesting news about Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centerra Gold: Life After Thompson Creek Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centerra Gold, Kyrgyz extend Kumtor settlement deadline for fifth time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2018.

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The Company’s principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan mine located in Canada. It has a 19.19 P/E ratio. The firm also holds 100% interests in the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo exploration property located in Mongolia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold Cabot Microelectronics Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 9,334 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 12,237 are held by Us Financial Bank De. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd accumulated 17,007 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,345 are owned by Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 11,397 shares. Copper Rock Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 177,993 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 2,885 are held by Shelton Capital Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Css Limited Co Il holds 1,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 0.02% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 8,708 shares.

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers. It has a 36.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Cabot Microelectronics Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:CCMP) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Microelectronics declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cabot Microelectronics has $15000 highest and $14800 lowest target. $149’s average target is 7.71% above currents $138.34 stock price. Cabot Microelectronics had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CCMP in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating.