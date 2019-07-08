Cabot Corporation (CBT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Specialty Chemicals company, Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90% of Cabot Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.96% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cabot Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.76% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cabot Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Corporation 0.00% -9.80% -3.60% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cabot Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Corporation N/A 45 61.18 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

Cabot Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Cabot Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cabot Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

The potential upside of the competitors is 30.56%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cabot Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Corporation -5.57% -4.45% -1.29% -11.54% -27.49% 3% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

Liquidity

Cabot Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Cabot Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.79 and has 3.02 Quick Ratio. Cabot Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cabot Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Corporation is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.36. In other hand, Cabot Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.29 which is 29.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cabot Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cabot Corporation’s rivals beat Cabot Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.