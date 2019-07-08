Cabot Corporation (CBT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Specialty Chemicals company, Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
90% of Cabot Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.96% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cabot Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.76% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Cabot Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cabot Corporation
|0.00%
|-9.80%
|-3.60%
|Industry Average
|9.08%
|22.39%
|7.04%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Cabot Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cabot Corporation
|N/A
|45
|61.18
|Industry Average
|255.10M
|2.81B
|27.65
Cabot Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Cabot Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cabot Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cabot Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|2.25
|2.20
|2.54
The potential upside of the competitors is 30.56%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cabot Corporation and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cabot Corporation
|-5.57%
|-4.45%
|-1.29%
|-11.54%
|-27.49%
|3%
|Industry Average
|3.12%
|10.20%
|17.81%
|17.75%
|21.12%
|25.32%
For the past year Cabot Corporation has weaker performance than Cabot Corporation’s rivals.
Liquidity
Cabot Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Cabot Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.79 and has 3.02 Quick Ratio. Cabot Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cabot Corporation.
Volatility & Risk
Cabot Corporation is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.36. In other hand, Cabot Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.29 which is 29.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Cabot Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Cabot Corporation’s rivals beat Cabot Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.
