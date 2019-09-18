Cabot Corporation (CBT) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Contrasting side by side

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Corporation 44 0.78 N/A 3.69 12.11 Albemarle Corporation 73 2.09 N/A 6.23 11.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Albemarle Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cabot Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Albemarle Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cabot Corporation and Albemarle Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cabot Corporation’s current beta is 1.48 and it happens to be 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Albemarle Corporation’s 1.6 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cabot Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9. Competitively, Albemarle Corporation has 1.6 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albemarle Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cabot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cabot Corporation and Albemarle Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Albemarle Corporation 1 2 5 2.63

Cabot Corporation has a consensus target price of $40.5, and a -10.87% downside potential. On the other hand, Albemarle Corporation’s potential upside is 35.95% and its consensus target price is $91.63. The information presented earlier suggests that Albemarle Corporation looks more robust than Cabot Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of Cabot Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Albemarle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Cabot Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15% Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33%

For the past year Cabot Corporation had bullish trend while Albemarle Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Albemarle Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Cabot Corporation.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.