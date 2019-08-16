Cabot Corporation (CBT) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Corporation 45 0.66 N/A 3.69 12.11 Aemetis Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cabot Corporation and Aemetis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5% Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.5% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Corporation has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aemetis Inc.’s 92.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cabot Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Aemetis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Cabot Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aemetis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cabot Corporation and Aemetis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$40.5 is Cabot Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.17%. Aemetis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus target price and a 201.20% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aemetis Inc. looks more robust than Cabot Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cabot Corporation and Aemetis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 36.7%. Cabot Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.86% of Aemetis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15% Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64%

For the past year Cabot Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Aemetis Inc.

Summary

Cabot Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aemetis Inc.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.