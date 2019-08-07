Cabot (CBT) to pay $0.35 on Sep 13, 2019; Rmb Capital Management Trimmed Humana (HUM) Holding

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CBT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Cabot Corp’s current price of $39.01 translates into 0.90% yield. Cabot Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 885,302 shares traded or 142.62% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 38.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 1,316 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 2,124 shares with $565,000 value, down from 3,440 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $39.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $292.25. About 1.02 million shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE DENIED ALL BUT ONE OF BRIGADE CAPITAL’S CLAIMS UNDER MOTION FOR EXPEDITED PROCEEDINGS; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction With TPG Cap, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health & Fitness Day®, May 30; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.36; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 19/04/2018 – HUMANA INC HUM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 8.68 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 34 investors sold Cabot Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Llc holds 38,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential reported 295,123 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Snyder Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.12 million shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Waddell And Reed has 245,479 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw reported 150,043 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 15,776 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,850 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc invested in 8,977 shares or 0% of the stock. 62,345 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 31,651 shares. Ironwood Invest Limited Com owns 23,147 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity. 8,278 shares were sold by BEVERIDGE – ROY A, worth $2.54M on Tuesday, February 19.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Humana Inc has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $326’s average target is 11.55% above currents $292.25 stock price. Humana Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HUM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $320 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.