Cabot (CBT) to pay $0.35 on Sep 13, 2019; Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mid-America Apartment Communities has $120 highest and $105 lowest target. $113.40’s average target is -3.51% below currents $117.53 stock price. Mid-America Apartment Communities had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 4. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. See Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) latest ratings:

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $184,239 activity. $184,239 worth of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) shares were sold by STOCKERT DAVID P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co stated it has 157,081 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 190,813 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 4,979 shares. Mariner Ltd reported 3,067 shares. Scout Invests has 633,148 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 52,168 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 252,498 shares. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 170,624 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 1,348 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Incorporated Llc, New York-based fund reported 603,905 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has 0.24% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). British Columbia Investment Corp reported 21,094 shares.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $13.31 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 56.75 P/E ratio. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities.

The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 1.15 million shares traded or 121.28% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500.

