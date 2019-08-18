Cabot (CBT) to pay $0.35 on Sep 13, 2019; Daruma Capital Management Upped By $3.25 Million Its Cubic (CUB) Position

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CBT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Cabot Corp’s current price of $38.34 translates into 0.91% yield. Cabot Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.34. About 406,229 shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Cubic Corp (CUB) stake by 12.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc acquired 58,114 shares as Cubic Corp (CUB)’s stock rose 17.90%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 540,859 shares with $30.42M value, up from 482,745 last quarter. Cubic Corp now has $2.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 362,976 shares traded or 32.61% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 07/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Cabot (NYSE:CBT), The Stock That Dropped 21% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cabot Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$45.80, Is Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Corporation (CBT) CEO Sean Keohane on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 34 investors sold Cabot Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,500 are owned by Bailard. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 85,762 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 44,062 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 15,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 2,995 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 9,786 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Co holds 0.05% or 158,011 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc invested in 0% or 624 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 9,013 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Axa reported 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 385 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Millennium Management holds 0.01% or 109,458 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 2,160 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.

Among 2 analysts covering Cabot (NYSE:CBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cabot has $4100 highest and $4000 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 5.63% above currents $38.34 stock price. Cabot had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight”.

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) stake by 77,281 shares to 520,316 valued at $27.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 120,961 shares and now owns 377,996 shares. Planet Fitness Inc was reduced too.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. Shares for $10,025 were bought by HARRISON MARK on Friday, May 10. 2,716 shares valued at $162,417 were bought by GUILES EDWIN A on Friday, June 7. FELDMANN BRADLEY H had bought 697 shares worth $40,787 on Wednesday, May 8. On Friday, May 10 WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 5,000 shares. EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of stock or 167 shares. Aga Anshooman also bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares.