Cabot (CBT) to pay $0.35 on Sep 13, 2019; Circor International (CIR) Shorts Decreased By 6.61%

Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR) had a decrease of 6.61% in short interest. CIR’s SI was 1.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.61% from 1.21 million shares previously. With 240,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR)’s short sellers to cover CIR’s short positions. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 134,556 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 23/04/2018 – DJ CIRCOR International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIR); 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CBT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Cabot Corp’s current price of $40.20 translates into 0.87% yield. Cabot Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.61% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 635,871 shares traded or 74.75% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $741.72 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

Among 3 analysts covering Circor International (NYSE:CIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Circor International had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained the shares of CIR in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 2 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CIR in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Sector Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CIRCOR International, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.69% more from 21.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 12,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Ltd has 0% invested in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 6,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR). Geode Capital Lc reported 213,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,442 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 27,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 11,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dc Ltd reported 300,000 shares. 168,759 were reported by Thb Asset Management. Blackrock Incorporated holds 2.74 million shares.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 11.09 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.