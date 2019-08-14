Cabot (CBT) to pay $0.35 on Sep 13, 2019; Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Shorts Up By 35.94%

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) had an increase of 35.94% in short interest. ABUS’s SI was 1.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 35.94% from 1.42 million shares previously. With 535,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s short sellers to cover ABUS’s short positions. The SI to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s float is 5.77%. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 207,906 shares traded. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has declined 83.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABUS News: 16/03/2018 – ARBUTUS HOLDER REPORTS ROIVANT EXCLUSIVITY PACT EXTENDED; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT WILL BE LED BY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN PARIS PANAYIOTOPOULOS, FORMER CEO OF ARIAD PHARMACEUTICALS THROUGH ITS 2017 ACQUISITION BY TAKEDA; 03/05/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Adj Loss/Shr $1.09; 11/04/2018 – Arbutus and Roivant Launch Genevant Sciences to Develop RNA Therapeutics for Genetic Diseases; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Loss $84.4M; 03/05/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – INTERIM ON-TREATMENT RESULTS FROM ARB-1467 STUDY ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, FOLLOWED BY FINAL RESULTS IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – AB-452 TO ENTER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT; 12/04/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CBT) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Cabot Corp’s current price of $38.99 translates into 0.90% yield. Cabot Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 355,585 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Cabot Corp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 34 investors sold Cabot Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prns Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 216,179 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 62,140 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shaker Investments Limited Liability Oh has invested 0.27% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 8,586 shares. Moreover, Sensible Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.75% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 39,687 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 44,062 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 28,054 shares. Fort Limited Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 209 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 1.23% or 1.10 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 92,381 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 17,642 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.18% stake. Dupont Mngmt Corp stated it has 7,118 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).

Among 2 analysts covering Cabot (NYSE:CBT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cabot has $4100 highest and $4000 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 3.87% above currents $38.99 stock price. Cabot had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Loop Capital downgraded the shares of CBT in report on Monday, August 5 to “Hold” rating.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.

