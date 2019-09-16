Cabot (CBT) Stock Price Declined While Earnest Partners Upped by $41.06 Million Its Holding; Advisors Capital Management Has Boosted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position by $2.79 Million; Stock Price Declined

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 56,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 423,187 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.02M, up from 366,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 1.53M shares traded or 32.32% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 57.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 873,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 2.38 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.66 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 428,869 shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,522 shares to 196,782 shares, valued at $27.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 36,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55M shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Cabot Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$45.80, Is Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) 20% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold CBT shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.64 million shares or 1.79% less from 48.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Group Inc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 29 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Fin Bancorporation has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Moreover, Dupont Cap Corp has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 5,518 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont reported 2,995 shares. Foster Motley reported 34,802 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 4,067 shares. Natixis accumulated 64,469 shares. Iowa-based Principal Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 716,909 were reported by Fiduciary Trust. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).