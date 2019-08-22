Cabot (CBT) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Upped Its Position by $14.93 Million; Private Capital Advisors Holds Position in Apple (AAPL)

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 4,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 93,643 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, up from 89,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Cabot Corporation (CBT) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 364,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.22 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Cabot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 274,834 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$45.80, Is Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s health team faces tension, exits – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

