Cabot (CBT) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Trimmed Position by $5.05 Million as Share Value Declined; Carmax (KMX) Stake Held by Df Dent & Co Inc

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 422,184 shares traded or 14.36% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018; 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP – ENTERED INTO A MULTI-YEAR EUROPEAN LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CABOT CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 81,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.86 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 1.74M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29,071 shares to 137,608 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 54,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,171 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.