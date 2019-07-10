Cabot (CBT) Shareholder Cabot-Wellington Cut Holding by $5.05 Million; Arrowpoint Asset Management Position in Carbonite (CARB) Has Raised as Valuation Declined

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 571,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.91M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.82 million, up from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 166,514 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 30.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 209,938 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.47 million for 11.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr accumulated 1.17 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 5.77M shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Smithfield reported 0% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 107,282 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 250 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt accumulated 15,776 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fort Lp holds 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 209 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 23,734 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Company holds 135,359 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability holds 342,524 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 66,412 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 9,286 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company reported 96,140 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 290,792 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 0.02% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 15,400 shares. Blackrock reported 2.26M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4,143 shares stake. Texas-based King Luther Capital has invested 0.02% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Connors Investor Service invested in 90,277 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Vanguard Gru accumulated 1.94M shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Swiss Fincl Bank owns 59,800 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 200 were reported by Capital Limited Company. 21,256 are held by Manufacturers Life Company The. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 52,339 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 186,891 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 426,157 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $121.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 47,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,890 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).