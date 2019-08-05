Cabot (CBT) Reaches $38.95 1 Year Low; New Media Investment Group (NEWM)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

The stock of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) hit a new 52-week low and has $36.61 target or 6.00% below today’s $38.95 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.28B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $36.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $136.62 million less. The stock decreased 5.87% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 483,157 shares traded or 36.32% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017

New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 87 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 60 cut down and sold their equity positions in New Media Investment Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 51.08 million shares, up from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding New Media Investment Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 44 Increased: 57 New Position: 30.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 8.67 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 34 investors sold Cabot Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,786 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Mgmt holds 1.14M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 11,053 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 77,480 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Com reported 14,022 shares stake. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 22,491 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com stated it has 44,621 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 99,881 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 9,440 are owned by United Automobile Association. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 7,850 shares. 18,013 were reported by Natixis. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) or 2,995 shares.

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $625.88 million. The companyÂ’s principal products include 125 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 314 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 315,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.9 million; 124 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.0 million; and 538 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 224 million page views per month. It has a 64.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a total distribution of approximately 230,000 that cover a population of approximately 411,000 people; 68 business publications; and Propel digital marketing and business services.

