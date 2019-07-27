Cabot (CBT) Market Value Declined While Waddell & Reed Financial Trimmed Its Position by $11.87 Million; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 54.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 289,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,479 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 535,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 303,355 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Corporation (CBT) CEO Sean Keohane on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Main Street Capital’s Q2 2019 Projected NII And NAV (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cabot Corporation (CBT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. CBT’s profit will be $58.48 million for 11.49 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.01% EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 93,224 shares to 427,699 shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,900 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Principal Financial reported 795,534 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 77,480 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 85,762 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 108,900 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 44,621 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,198 shares stake. Glenmede Na reported 4,067 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 112,414 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 0.3% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Tiaa Cref Management Lc holds 0% or 123,023 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,212 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Geode Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,285 shares to 42,849 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,941 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).