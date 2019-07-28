Cabot (CBT) Market Value Declined While Hillcrest Asset Management Upped Stake; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increased by $578,018 Its Holding

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 45.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 10,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,124 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 24,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 36.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 51,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,450 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, up from 143,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 303,355 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro To Retire And Appoints Erica McLaughlin As Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.