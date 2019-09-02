Cabot (CBT) Holder Natixis Trimmed Its Position by $3.54 Million; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Trimmed Its Position

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 257,134 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018

Natixis decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 86,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 18,013 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 104,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 214,782 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS- UNDER AGREEMENT, CABOT HAS EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO ME(2)C’S EXTENSIVE PATENTED TECHNOLOGIES FOR DEVELOPING MARKETS ACROSS EUROPE; 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 0% or 28,144 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Venture V Ltd Co holds 21.65% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.47 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 34,577 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 32,806 shares. Eam Investors Llc has 0.31% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 70,799 shares. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership has 110,882 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0% or 79,662 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 10,860 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Gp One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 4,364 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apergy Corp by 64,764 shares to 92,751 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 8,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).