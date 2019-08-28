Cabot (CBT) Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Lifted Holding by $12.90 Million; Holder Botty Investors Has Lifted Altria Group (MO) Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 314,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 714,511 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.75 million, up from 399,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 61,064 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro To Retire And Appoints Erica McLaughlin As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – CORDEIRO WILL REMAIN WITH CABOT IN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF YEAR TO ASSIST IN A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 3.79 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 185,785 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $29.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 45,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,700 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,448 are owned by Cambridge Company. Hotchkis & Wiley Llc stated it has 91,840 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 9 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Citadel Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 90,261 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 385 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 0.01% or 91,632 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,786 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc reported 123,023 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 228,847 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0% or 7,400 shares. Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 2,995 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 92,381 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Incorporated stated it has 1,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Citizens Comml Bank & owns 5,824 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.