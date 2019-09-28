Cabot (CBT) Holder Citigroup Upped Stake by $944,371; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Has Upped Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $3.57 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 161,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13M, up from 123,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 930.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 20,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 22,253 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 169,327 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 27/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Celebrates 30 Years of Success and Development in China

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $472.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 65,221 shares to 511,038 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,046 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G LP has 3,800 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc owns 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 16,070 shares. Bluestein R H & Co has 288,048 shares. Telos Cap Management Incorporated invested in 1.1% or 40,238 shares. Ironwood Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). U S Global Investors Inc holds 6,500 shares. Washington Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,061 shares. Colonial Advisors holds 0.68% or 40,443 shares. Wilkins Counsel owns 6,961 shares. Markston Intll Lc holds 0.82% or 75,093 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Financial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 416 shares. Burney owns 0.36% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 63,535 shares. Opus Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0.59% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 33,489 shares. Aperio Group stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 18,614 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Best 9% Yield Shipping Stock You’ve Never Heard Of: American Shipping, No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold CBT shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 47.64 million shares or 1.79% less from 48.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Co reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Etrade Cap Limited Co reported 9,119 shares stake. State Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.04% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 110,795 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Clean Yield Group Inc holds 362 shares. The Iowa-based Principal has invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0% or 49 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 1.50M shares. Prudential Fincl owns 317,833 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% stake. Cambridge Tru holds 120,448 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Corporation (CBT) CEO Sean Keohane on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cabot Corporation to Divest Its Specialty Fluids Segment for $135 Million – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot: Slumbering Graphene Product Producer – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Cabot Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CBT) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.