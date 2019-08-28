Cabot (CBT) Holder Cabot-Wellington Has Cut Position; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Valuation Declined, Flow Traders Us Increased Stake

Flow Traders Us Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc bought 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 9,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 6,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $103.78. About 1.46M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 218,156 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 24/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Hosts Investor Day Today, May 24, 2018 in New York City; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 17/04/2018 – MIDWEST ENERGY REPORTS EUROPEAN LICENSING PACT WITH CABOT; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 23/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – CORDEIRO WILL REMAIN WITH CABOT IN ADVISORY CAPACITY THROUGH END OF YEAR TO ASSIST IN A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Internationa by 289,813 shares to 10,554 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) by 88,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,267 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ).

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.