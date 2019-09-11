Cabot (CBT) Holder Cabot-Wellington Cut Its Position by $5.05 Million as Stock Declined; Springowl Associates Has Lowered Its Stake in Extreme Networks (EXTR) by $840,000 as Stock Rose

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 112,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 209,480 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 321,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 218,964 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot Eagle Ford Assets; 17/04/2018 – CABOT CORP – COMPLETED TWO EXPANSION PROJECTS THAT WILL EXTEND ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT IN BLACK MASTERBATCH AND COMPOUNDS; 23/04/2018 – CABOT REPORTS CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE & NAMES ERICA MCLA; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 651,918 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR)

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 35,370 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 76,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 159,308 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability reported 279,330 shares stake. Victory Management reported 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 8.12 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.03% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 293,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). California State Teachers Retirement owns 177,064 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Lc holds 17,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.74M were reported by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Hsbc Public Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Pnc Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,959 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 657,714 shares. 3,470 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 91,632 are held by Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 10,486 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 120,448 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 66,412 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 86,162 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company owns 44,621 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,042 were accumulated by Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 40,413 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 8,214 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. CBT’s profit will be $61.40M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.