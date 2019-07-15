Cabot (CBT) EPS Estimated At $1.00; Tetra Technologies Has 1.09 Sentiment

Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 59 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 54 reduced and sold positions in Tetra Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 97.61 million shares, down from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tetra Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 39 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report $1.00 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.66% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. CBT’s profit would be $58.46 million giving it 11.43 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Cabot Corporation’s analysts see 1.01% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 336,248 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 26/03/2018 – Cabot Corporation Receives Responsible Care RC14001® Certification in Tianjin, China; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified gas and oil services company. The company has market cap of $229.86 million. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The Fluids division makes and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated services and products to the gas and oil industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover activities in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

More notable recent TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AVX Receives 2018 TTI Asia Supplier Excellence Award – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AVX Earns 2018 TTI Supplier Excellence Award NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TETRA Technologies CEO Brightman to retire, succeeded by Murphy – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Technologies: Does The Bull Thesis Still Prevail? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

The stock increased 1.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 317,218 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has declined 53.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: U.K. Airwave TETRA Network Approves New Sepura Portable; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ANNOUNCED NEW DATA FROM PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL WITH FLUARIX TETRA WHICH PREVENTED INFLUENZA A AND B IN CHILDREN 6 TO 35 MONTHS OF AGE; 08/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Co-development and Distribution Partnership Term Sheet; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 group results; 03/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – FORMER CEO, BERNARD FORTIER, LEFT CORPORATION ON APRIL 3; 24/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Landmark Commercialization Term Sheet for its Lead Pharmaceutical Product, PPP001, in Israel; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECH. SEES YR REV CONT OPS $945M-$985M, EST. $953.1M; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Spanish Operator Transitions to Updated TETRA Network for Public Safety

Analysts await TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 166.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by TETRA Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

New Generation Advisors Llc holds 4.01% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. for 2.43 million shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 3.21 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.96% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 860,370 shares.

More notable recent Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cabot Corporation Completes Sale of Specialty Fluids Business – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Cabot (NYSE:CBT), The Stock That Dropped 21% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Cabot Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CBT) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Corporation Prices $300 Million 4.00% Senior Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.