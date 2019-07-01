Cabot (CBT) Analysts See $1.00 EPS; Qumu (QUMU) Has 1 Sentiment

Qumu Corp (QUMU) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 6 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 6 cut down and sold holdings in Qumu Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.86 million shares, down from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Qumu Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) to report $1.00 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.66% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. CBT’s profit would be $58.46M giving it 11.99 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Cabot Corporation’s analysts see 1.01% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 123,648 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment System; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 99C; 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold Cabot Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,881 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Secor Capital Advisors Lp accumulated 20,682 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 132,424 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd. 38,204 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Connable Office invested 0.06% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Amer Int Gru invested 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Fmr Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1.17M shares. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 245,479 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 91,840 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% or 624 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt L P invested in 0.01% or 7,633 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability holds 9,893 shares. Eaton Vance owns 14,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The company has market cap of $40.63 million. The companyÂ’s software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It currently has negative earnings. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Qumu Corporation for 1.27 million shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc owns 32,085 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,000 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 59 shares.