Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Touches $1313.29 High on Sep, 4; Euclidean Technologies Management Increased Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake By $640,500

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) stake by 43.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc acquired 18,300 shares as Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)’s stock rose 0.06%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 60,800 shares with $2.14 million value, up from 42,500 last quarter. Steel Dynamics Inc now has $5.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 212,453 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEELMAKER CSN EXPECTS TO CLOSE SALE OF U.S. UNIT TO STEEL DYNAMICS IN 90 DAYS- FILING; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and

The stock of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) reached all time high today, Sep, 4 and still has $1365.82 target or 4.00% above today’s $1313.29 share price. This indicates more upside for the $7.49B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1365.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $299.76 million more. The stock increased 1.08% or $14.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1313.29. About 2,997 shares traded. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE – UNDER TRANSACTION, INTEREST RATE ON CO’S TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY REDUCED TO A RATE OF LIBOR PLUS A MARGIN OF 1.75%; 13/03/2018 – PETER WITTY JOINS CABLE ONE AS SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SAYS ITS LENDERS HAVE APPROVED A REDUCTION TO INTEREST RATE ON CO’S $500 MLN TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q Net $40.7M; 06/03/2018 Cable One Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – Cable One Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cable ONE Completes Term Loan B Repricing; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 09/05/2018 – CABLE ONE INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $7.08; 09/05/2018 – Cable One Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 11 Days

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Steel Dynamics (STLD) Down 13.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: M, STLD, EVBN, PPL, ANDE – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Favorites: Steel Dynamics Ranks As a Top Metals Pick – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Shaheen Gabriel, worth $135,150. 5,740 shares valued at $149,986 were bought by Pushis Glenn on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 was made by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stake by 17,247 shares to 39,169 valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 16,735 shares. Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs holds 550 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt reported 450 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 35,176 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 355,468 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 26,777 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 177,504 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 49,360 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T Bankshares holds 0.01% or 35,175 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 1.17 million shares. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Burney Communication stated it has 88,579 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) for 57,890 shares. 1.32 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.49 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 48.34 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.

Analysts await Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $8.22 earnings per share, up 22.69% or $1.52 from last year’s $6.7 per share. CABO’s profit will be $46.91 million for 39.94 P/E if the $8.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cable One, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Cable One, Inc.’s (NYSE:CABO) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cable One declares $2.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cable One Inc (CABO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cable One, Inc. (CABO) CEO Julie Laulis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cable One, Inc.’s (NYSE:CABO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.