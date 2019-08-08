Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Touches $1259.99 High on Aug, 8; Last Week Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Coverage

The stock of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) reached all time high today, Aug, 8 and still has $1310.39 target or 4.00% above today’s $1259.99 share price. This indicates more upside for the $7.18 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1310.39 PT is reached, the company will be worth $287.24M more. The stock increased 4.91% or $58.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1259.99. About 65,924 shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 25/04/2018 – Cable ONE to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q Rev $265.8M; 08/05/2018 – Cable ONE Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SVP, CFO KEVIN P. COYLE TO RETIRE; 13/03/2018 – PETER WITTY JOINS CABLE ONE AS SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Cable One Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 11 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cable One Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CABO); 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE REDUCES BORROWING COSTS

Among 3 analysts covering Electrocomponents PLC (LON:ECM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Electrocomponents PLC had 25 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 27 with “Equal Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by Berenberg. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of ECM in report on Friday, June 14 with “Add” rating. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add”. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of ECM in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Add” rating. See Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 705.00 Unchanged

04/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 810.00 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 610.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 630.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 591.00 Initiates Starts

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.46 billion GBP. The firm distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies. It has a 16.62 P/E ratio. It also provides automation and control products comprising programmable logic controllers, safety devices, sensors, cables, and pneumatic cylinders for various vertical markets that include the food and beverage, packaging, manufacturing, marine, and gas and oil industries; and tools and consumables, which comprise electronics workbench equipment, electrostatic discharge products and 3D printers, and mechanical tools and lighting, as well as electrical, test, and measurement and safety equipment.

The stock increased 1.70% or GBX 9.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 551.8. About 469,950 shares traded. Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “A Look At Electrocomponents plc’s (LON:ECM) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.18 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 44.26 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.

More notable recent Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cable One declares $2.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cable One Inc (CABO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Cable ONE to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cable ONE Inc (NYSE:CABO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cable ONE Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CABO in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28.