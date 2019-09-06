Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Reaches $1313.00 52-Week High; National Security Group Has 0.33 Sentiment

National Security Group Inc (NSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 1 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 3 reduced and sold equity positions in National Security Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 63,285 shares, down from 91,801 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding National Security Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

The stock of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) hit a new 52-week high and has $1365.52 target or 4.00% above today’s $1313.00 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.49B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $1365.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $299.68 million more. The stock increased 0.33% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1313. About 1,932 shares traded. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 02/05/2018 – FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Visits Cable ONE in Pascagoula, Mississippi; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SAYS ITS LENDERS HAVE APPROVED A REDUCTION TO INTEREST RATE ON CO’S $500 MLN TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE – UNDER TRANSACTION, INTEREST RATE ON CO’S TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY REDUCED TO A RATE OF LIBOR PLUS A MARGIN OF 1.75%; 08/05/2018 – Cable ONE Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE LENDERS APPROVE RATE REDUCTION ON $500M TERM LOAN B; 09/05/2018 – CABLE ONE INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $7.08; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q EPS $7.08; 13/03/2018 – Cable One Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q Rev $265.8M

It closed at $10.82 lastly. It is down 25.73% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.73% the S&P500. Some Historical NSEC News: 12/04/2018 A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The National Security Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; Revises Outlooks to Positive for; 21/05/2018 – Gregory Husisian, chair of the international trade & national security group at Foley & Lardner, expects agriculture products on a list of 106 U.S. goods targeted by Beijing will be the Trump administration’s focus in negotiating details on trade with China; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL SECURITY GROUP INC NSEC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.19; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Security Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSEC); 14/05/2018 – National Security Group 1Q EPS 19c; 14/05/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Releases Financial Results; 13/04/2018 – The National Security Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.39 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 16.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in The National Security Group, Inc. for 125 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 53,671 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,039 shares.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.49 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 48.33 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.

Among 2 analysts covering Cable One (NYSE:CABO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cable One has $148200 highest and $1090 lowest target. $1364’s average target is 3.88% above currents $1313 stock price. Cable One had 4 analyst reports since June 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, August 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CABO in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Overweight” rating.

