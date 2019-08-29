Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Reaches $1289.51 52-Week High; CARGOTEC OYJ SHARES B FINLAND (CYJBF) SI Increased By 3.27%

The stock of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) hit a new 52-week high and has $1366.88 target or 6.00% above today’s $1289.51 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.36 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $1366.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $441.48M more. The stock increased 1.34% or $16.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1289.51. About 23,793 shares traded. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE COMPLETES TERM LOAN B REPRICING; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SVP, CFO KEVIN P. COYLE TO RETIRE; 09/05/2018 – CABLE ONE 1Q REV. $265.8M, EST. $258.5M; 09/05/2018 – Cable One Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 11 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cable One Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CABO); 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE REDUCES BORROWING COSTS; 09/05/2018 – CABLE ONE INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $7.08; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE INC – CFO COYLE INTENDS TO RETIRE IN EARLY 2019; 13/03/2018 – PETER WITTY JOINS CABLE ONE AS SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY; 13/03/2018 – Cable One Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

CARGOTEC OYJ SHARES B FINLAND (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) had an increase of 3.27% in short interest. CYJBF’s SI was 50,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.27% from 49,000 shares previously. It closed at $27.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It operates in three divisions: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. It currently has negative earnings. The Kalmar segment provides automation and integration solutions for terminals, ship-to-shore and yard cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, as well as Navis terminal operating systems, Bromma spreaders, and Siwertell bulk handling systems; and technical support, crane upgradation, and parts and training services.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.36 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 47.46 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.

