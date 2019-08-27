Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Reaches $1285.00 52-Week High; Pretium Resources Ordinary Shares (canada (PVG) Sellers Decreased By 1.12% Their Shorts

Pretium Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:PVG) had a decrease of 1.12% in short interest. PVG’s SI was 10.64M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.12% from 10.76M shares previously. With 1.70 million avg volume, 6 days are for Pretium Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:PVG)’s short sellers to cover PVG’s short positions. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 1.25 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

The stock of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) hit a new 52-week high and has $1349.25 target or 5.00% above today’s $1285.00 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.33B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $1349.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $366.60M more. The stock increased 1.61% or $20.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1285. About 28,000 shares traded. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SAYS ITS LENDERS HAVE APPROVED A REDUCTION TO INTEREST RATE ON CO’S $500 MLN TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PETER WITTY JOINS CABLE ONE AS SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY; 02/05/2018 – FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Visits Cable ONE in Pascagoula, Mississippi; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q Net $40.7M; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE LENDERS APPROVE RATE REDUCTION ON $500M TERM LOAN B; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE REDUCES BORROWING COSTS; 13/03/2018 – Cable One Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q EPS $7.08; 09/05/2018 – CABLE ONE INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $7.08

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.33 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 47.3 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.

Among 2 analysts covering Cable ONE Inc (NYSE:CABO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cable ONE Inc has $121000 highest and $1090 lowest target. $1138.33’s average target is -11.41% below currents $1285 stock price. Cable ONE Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $1090 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Pretium Resources Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Partners Ltd owns 16,750 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bridger Limited Com owns 1.65 million shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.95% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Bluecrest Cap Limited stated it has 43,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.04% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Midas Mngmt holds 50,000 shares. Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 69,451 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). King Luther Capital, Texas-based fund reported 35,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Partners Limited has invested 0.04% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Inc reported 638,360 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 359,048 shares or 0.02% of the stock.