Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Reaches $1274.60 High on Aug, 22; Shorts at Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Raised By 58.53%

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) had an increase of 58.53% in short interest. MLNT's SI was 2.83M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 58.53% from 1.78 million shares previously. With 2.41M avg volume, 1 days are for Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT)'s short sellers to cover MLNT's short positions. The SI to Melinta Therapeutics Inc's float is 39.82%. It closed at $2.51 lastly. It is down 84.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.58% the S&P500.

The stock of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $1351.08 target or 6.00% above today's $1274.60 share price. This indicates more upside for the $7.33B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1351.08 PT is reached, the company will be worth $439.68M more. The stock increased 0.32% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1274.6. About 7,257 shares traded. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Cable ONE Inc (NYSE:CABO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cable ONE Inc has $121000 highest and $1090 lowest target. $1138.33's average target is -10.69% below currents $1274.6 stock price. Cable ONE Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has "Buy" rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.33 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 46.91 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. The company has market cap of $34.51 million. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. It currently has negative earnings. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013.