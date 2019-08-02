Cable One, Inc. (CABO) EPS Estimated At $7.76; Mestek Has 0.65 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report $7.76 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 1.44% from last quarter’s $7.65 EPS. CABO’s profit would be $44.23 million giving it 38.85 P/E if the $7.76 EPS is correct. After having $7.96 EPS previously, Cable One, Inc.’s analysts see -2.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $10.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1205.96. About 51,339 shares traded. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 13/03/2018 – Cable One Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE – UNDER TRANSACTION, INTEREST RATE ON CO’S TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY REDUCED TO A RATE OF LIBOR PLUS A MARGIN OF 1.75%; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SVP, CFO KEVIN P. COYLE TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CABLE ONE INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER SHARE $7.08; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SAYS ITS LENDERS HAVE APPROVED A REDUCTION TO INTEREST RATE ON CO’S $500 MLN TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Peter Witty Joins Cable ONE as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q EPS $7.08; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE COMPLETES TERM LOAN B REPRICING; 13/03/2018 – Peter Witty Joins Cable ONE as Senior Vice Pres, General Counsel and Secretary

Mestek Inc (MCC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 15 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 23 trimmed and sold stakes in Mestek Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 11.58 million shares, down from 12.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mestek Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 8.12% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation for 1.07 million shares. Frontfour Capital Group Llc owns 1.63 million shares or 6.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lorber David A has 3.58% invested in the company for 41,714 shares. The New York-based Moab Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 257,540 shares.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $153.07 million. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; gas and oil; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products ; beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 42.36 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.

Among 2 analysts covering Cable ONE Inc (NYSE:CABO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cable ONE Inc has $121000 highest and $1090 lowest target. $1138.33's average target is -5.61% below currents $1205.96 stock price.