Cable One Inc. (CABO) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) Comparison side by side

Both Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Communication Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One Inc. 1,083 6.63 N/A 28.46 42.75 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 28 0.00 N/A 1.29 23.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cable One Inc. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cable One Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cable One Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cable One Inc. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0.00% 19.1% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cable One Inc.’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s 82.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cable One Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Cable One Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cable One Inc. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Cable One Inc. is $1138.33, with potential downside of -10.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cable One Inc. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 4.8% respectively. Cable One Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 52.5% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 1.65% 1.93% 15.34% 10.46% 12.5% 16.53%

For the past year Cable One Inc. was more bullish than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Cable One Inc. beats Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.