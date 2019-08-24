Cable One Inc. (CABO) and GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) and GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT). The two are both Diversified Communication Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One Inc. 1,088 6.47 N/A 28.46 42.75 GTT Communications Inc. 26 0.27 N/A -4.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cable One Inc. and GTT Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) and GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9% GTT Communications Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cable One Inc.’s current beta is 0.42 and it happens to be 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, GTT Communications Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cable One Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, GTT Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Cable One Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GTT Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cable One Inc. and GTT Communications Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 GTT Communications Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Cable One Inc. has an average price target of $1138.33, and a -8.87% downside potential. GTT Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a 319.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, GTT Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than Cable One Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cable One Inc. and GTT Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79% and 88.3% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Cable One Inc. shares. Competitively, 29.3% are GTT Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37% GTT Communications Inc. -10.7% -35.64% -70.44% -56.33% -72.37% -48.86%

For the past year Cable One Inc. has 48.37% stronger performance while GTT Communications Inc. has -48.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Cable One Inc. beats GTT Communications Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. It offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment, security, and remote access services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. The companyÂ’s IP network consists of approximately 250 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.