Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Analysts See $8.22 EPS; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted Agree Realty (ADC) Holding

Analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to report $8.22 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $1.52 EPS change or 22.69% from last quarter’s $6.7 EPS. CABO’s profit would be $46.91 million giving it 38.66 P/E if the $8.22 EPS is correct. After having $6.35 EPS previously, Cable One, Inc.’s analysts see 29.45% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $11.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1271. About 11,103 shares traded. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE LENDERS APPROVE RATE REDUCTION ON $500M TERM LOAN B; 02/05/2018 – FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Visits Cable ONE in Pascagoula, Mississippi; 13/03/2018 – PETER WITTY JOINS CABLE ONE AS SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY; 13/03/2018 – Peter Witty Joins Cable ONE as Senior Vice Pres, General Counsel and Secretary; 13/03/2018 – Cable One Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CABLE ONE 1Q EPS $7.08, EST. $6.73; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE INC – CFO COYLE INTENDS TO RETIRE IN EARLY 2019; 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q EPS $7.08; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE SVP, CFO KEVIN P. COYLE TO RETIRE

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Agree Realty Corp (ADC) stake by 959.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 660,517 shares as Agree Realty Corp (ADC)’s stock rose 2.34%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 729,329 shares with $46.71M value, up from 68,812 last quarter. Agree Realty Corp now has $3.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 66,560 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $759,457 activity. 50 shares were bought by Agree Joey, worth $3,174. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $63,680 was made by Erlich Craig on Wednesday, June 26. 10,000 shares valued at $642,000 were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) stake by 38,447 shares to 1.26M valued at $67.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Outfront Media Inc stake by 84,374 shares and now owns 125,773 shares. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ADC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 130,609 shares. Clarkston Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 3,200 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 68 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,498 are owned by Raymond James Serv. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,912 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). New York-based D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 6,667 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 5.87 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 59,996 shares stake. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Corp, Colorado-based fund reported 242,501 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 55,584 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.15% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.04% stake.

