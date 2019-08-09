Cable ONE (CABO) to pay $2.25 on Sep 6, 2019; Point72 Asset Management LP Upped Xencor (XNCR) Position By $5.75 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 119.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp acquired 185,445 shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock rose 46.93%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 340,445 shares with $10.57M value, up from 155,000 last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 566,766 shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer

Cable ONE Inc (NYSE:CABO) is expected to pay $2.25 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:CABO) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $2.25 dividend. Cable ONE Inc’s current price of $1255.71 translates into 0.18% yield. Cable ONE Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.55% or $54.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1255.71. About 129,475 shares traded or 117.29% up from the average. Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has risen 68.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CABO News: 09/05/2018 – Cable One 1Q Rev $265.8M; 09/05/2018 – CABLE ONE 1Q EPS $7.08, EST. $6.73; 13/03/2018 – Peter Witty Joins Cable ONE as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cable One Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CABO); 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – CABLE ONE INC – CFO COYLE INTENDS TO RETIRE IN EARLY 2019; 02/04/2018 – Cable ONE Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer Kevin P. Coyle To Retire; 23/04/2018 – CABLE ONE – UNDER TRANSACTION, INTEREST RATE ON CO’S TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY REDUCED TO A RATE OF LIBOR PLUS A MARGIN OF 1.75%; 13/03/2018 – PETER WITTY JOINS CABLE ONE AS SVP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY; 09/05/2018 – Cable One Short-Interest Ratio Rises 50% to 11 Days

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity. 39,400 shares were bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III, worth $1.14 million.

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Keane Group Inc stake by 2.66M shares to 34,583 valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 25,261 shares and now owns 40,739 shares. Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Xencor Inc has $56 highest and $21 lowest target. $41’s average target is 11.05% above currents $36.92 stock price. Xencor Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of XNCR in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 203,000 are owned by Eventide Asset Llc. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 3,865 shares. New York-based Intl has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Manufacturers Life The owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 30,647 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 7,331 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Redmile reported 3.04M shares. Artal Gp Sa holds 0.63% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Com Ca invested 0.17% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 11,000 were reported by Bailard. Birchview LP stated it has 12,300 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Proshare Ltd Liability Co has 24,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.41 billion. The firm offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It has a 46.22 P/E ratio. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses.

